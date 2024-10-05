KP Assembly’s urgent session summoned on Sunday

PESHAWAR: An urgent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been summoned on Sunday amid the recent chaos related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, the sitting has been scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday.

The sitting was scheduled to be held on October 7 but it has been fixed on Sunday after the arrests of activists in Islamabad.

Earlier, the PTI retracted claims about the arrest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur and said that he was confined at KP House Islamabad instead.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said that the KP House was besieged and Ali Amin Gandapur was confined. Barrister Saif said that the siege of the KP House is a testament to their ‘success’.

CM Gandapur’s brother claimed his arrest while the government sources denied the same.

It was claimed that IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to an attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI leader also claimed Gandapur’s arrest, saying that he was taken into custody despite obtaining protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the chief minister’s arrest.