KP CM Gandapur gets interim bail in four May 9 cases

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad approved the interim bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in four May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Shahid Zameer heard the bail plea of CM Gandapur in May 9 riots cases.

The court accepted the interim bail plea and summoned the chief minister KP to appear before the court on September 12.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) cancelled the arrest warrants against Gandapur in an FIR registered by I-9 police station.

The court also adjourned bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Ali Nawaz Awan and others till July 29, in judicial complex vandalising case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail petitions of the accused.

It is important to note here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur urged the institutions to become neutral, claiming that the public perception was that they brought the incumbent rulers into power.

The KP chief minister emphasised that institutional neutrality was essential for a ‘fair governance system’.

CM Gandapur noted that the decisions made in the provincial Apex Committee meeting were ‘unanimous’, saying that there won’t be a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.