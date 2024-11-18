web analytics
KP CM writes letter to PM, demands convening CCI session

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should summon an immediate session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded in a letter.

“Provinces currently grappling with scores of economic and other internal problems, which required convening a meeting of the CCI, ” KP chief minister wrote in a letter addressed to the prime minister.

He said the CCI session will help to settle scores of mutual issues among the federal government and provinces.

“Convening a session of the CCI within 90 days period, has been mandatory under Article 154,” the letter read. “Previous session of the Council of Common Interest was held in January this year,” KP chief minister pointed out in his letter.

