KP governor says will not hinder imposition of governor-rule

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, stated that if the federal government decides to impose Governor’s Rule in the province, he would not stand in their way, ARY News reported.

While addressing the media, Kundi remarked, “If the federal government believes that Governor’s Rule should be implemented, I won’t oppose it.”

He also mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur had claimed to prevent the imposition of Governor’s Rule, adding, “I always tell them that I alone am enough for all of them, but they just talk without taking action.”

Kundi also took a pun at Gandapur by highlighting his broken promise to bring back the founder of PTI Imran Khan, explaining that while Gandapur himself returned home, he did not fulfil his promise of bringing the PTI founder along.

Additionally, Kundi expressed his discontent over the behaviour of the KP’s CM, saying that whenever the central government holds meetings, the Chief Minister pretends to be a good child, but the real drama unfolds behind closed doors, with a different narrative spun in public.

He also criticised the misuse of funds, claiming that teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not receiving their salaries, while the money was being spent on protests.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub has termed reports about imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as speculations.

“The government won’t have courage to take such step,” talking to media, the PTI leader said.

Omar Ayub said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has held Jirgas in Kurram region for maintenance of peace in the area. “The federal government must play its role in the area,” PTI leader said.

PTI leader also refuted speculations claiming change in the top leadership of the party, adding, “No new leadership of the PTI is coming,” he added.

Previously, Barrister Ali Zafar and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had denied reports claiming change in the top leadership of the party, describing all such reports as rumours.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had resigned from his party position on Thursday, which sparked speculations about other resignations from the party’s top offices.