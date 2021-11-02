KP govt launches fresh crackdown against beggars

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar has launched a fresh crackdown on professional beggars and their handlers across the city, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Peshawar administration has imposed a ban on begging within the territorial jurisdiction of Peshawar for a period of 30 days.

The action was taken in light of the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office said Deputy commissioner, Captain ( Retd) Kahlid Mahmood in the exercise of power conferred under section 144 of the criminal procedure 1898, imposed a ban on beggary within territorial jurisdiction of district Peshawar.

“Anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceed against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860. This order shall come into force immediately, and shall remain in force for a period of 30 days unless modified or withdrawn earlier,” read the notification.

Read More: Murad orders crackdown on beggars’ racket

It is pertinent to mention that rackets of beggars also use minor kids in sweltering and freezing weathers for their personal interest.

They have invented several new methods to get money from people. According to a report, the number of beggars has doubled in three years.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!