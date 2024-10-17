KP govt inaugurates low-cost housing scheme

NOWSHERA: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched a low-cost housing scheme aimed at benefiting citizens with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The housing initiative is part of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, covering an area of 150 kanals with an estimated cost of Rs 3,300 million.

In the first phase of the project, 120 flats will be constructed, with a total of 1,320 low-cost apartments planned for completion.

This scheme is designed to provide affordable housing to low-income citizens across the province.

Following the housing scheme inauguration, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also launched a sports complex project.

Earlier this year, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has okayed a housing scheme for the low-income class in six cities of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore today. During the meeting, the Punjab’s chief executive directed the authorities concerned for site selection for housing schemes in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

The Punjab CM also directed the officials to ensure all aspects regarding the facilitation of the masses while selecting the sites for the housing schemes in the aforesaid six cities of the province for the low-income class.

After being sworn in as Punjab’s first-ever female CM, Maryam Nawaz has launched numerous projects for the masses including Ramazan Nigehban, E-bikes on installments and others.