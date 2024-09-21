Need PSX Entry? Get a Brokerage Account!

web analytics
Think stock market? You’ll need a brokerage account. It acts as your gateway, connecting you to the exchange through your chosen broker.

Pick a broker that suits you! Check PSX for options and consider factors like communication style, investment advice, research resources, online trading platform, trade confirmations, fees, and location.

Once chosen, fill out the Standardized Account Opening Form (SAOF) to open your Brokerage Account and activate your CDC Sub-Account (holds your shares). Verify the form’s accuracy using the PSX website.

For others to access your account, provide a letter of authorization.

Open a CDC Investor Account for secure shareholding (details: http://cdcpakistan.com/businesses/investor-account-services/).

Fill, sign, and fund your account (cheque only). Research taxes and fees levied by relevant entities.

With your account open and funded, you’re ready to invest! Get trade confirmations and regular account statements from your broker.

These steps unlock your PSX investing journey. Happy investing

