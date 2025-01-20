KSE-100 adds 572 points amid bullish momentum

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its bullish momentum, gaining over 500 points at the closing of the market on Monday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 gained 572.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 115,844.82 points at the closing of the stock market, as against the previous session’s closing of 115,272.08.

The PSX recorded the exchange of 675.04 million shares, as against the turnover of 549.58 million during the previous session.

The price of shares stood at Rs37.53 billion, compared with Rs35.93 billion during the last trading day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

As many as 454 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 241 recorded gains and 157 sustained losses while the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

Lotte Chemical remained the top-trading company at the PSX, with 59.47 million shares at Rs23.23 per share, followed by Bank Makramah with 57.8 million shares at Rs3.4 per share.

WorldCall Telecom remained the third with 56.89 million shares to settle at Rs1.87 per share at the closing of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded an increase of Rs166.92 per share to close at Rs2,986.68, followed by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited which was up by Rs23.9 to close at Rs1,515.49.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a decline of Rs148.5 per share price, closing at Rs21,849.5, while Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited was down by Rs34.49 to settle at Rs.698.11 at the closing of the PSX.