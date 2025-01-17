Anti-Terrorism Operation likely to begin in Lower Kurram

KURRAM: An anti-terrorism operation will likely begin in several areas of Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attack on a convoy carrying supplies for Para Chinar and other areas of Kurram district, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lower Kurram has issued a notification announcing the of temporary displacement people (TDP) camps in anticipation of a possible anti-terrorism operation in the region.

The decision comes after a recent attack on a convoy in Begun, which resulted in the martyrdom of two personnel and the disappearance of five drivers, whose bodies were recovered today.

The camps will be set up in various locations, including the Tehsil Degree College, Technical College, Rescue 1122 office, and the courts building in Lower Kurram.

These camps will provide shelter and assistance to those affected by the operation. The Provincial Relief Office has been notified to facilitate the establishment of these camps.

Additional deputy commissioner will oversee the operation, which aims to protect the local population during the anti-terrorism operation.

The citizens facing hardships due to shortage of edibles and other essential items and demanding the authorities to keep continuing cargo convoys without interruption.

Lawlessness in the region and roadblocks have disrupted supplies to the district for long time causing severe shortage of edibles, medicines and other essential items.

The district administration has said that the bunkers being demolished at Balash Khel and Khar Kalay areas of Lower Kurram. Officials said that seven bunkers have been demolished in the area so far.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram district for a period of two months with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.