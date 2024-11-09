Lahore: Change of guards’ ceremony at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE: A Change of guards’ ceremony held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore on 147th birth anniversary of the great poet and thinker, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Smartly turned-out contingents of Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Navy took charge of the guards’ duties.

Commander Central Punjab of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, who was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The chief guest inspected the contingents of Rangers and Pakistan Navy and laid floral wreath at the Mazar on behalf of Admiral Pakistan Navy, Naveed Ashraf, and offered Fateha.

Allama Iqbal was born on 9th November 1877 in Sialkot.

He passed his M.A in philosophy from Government College Lahore after which for higher education he went to London and did his law from Lincoln’s Inn.

He did his PhD in philosophy from Germany’s Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich.

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birth anniversary.

Acting President Gillani in a message on the anniversary, has said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and thought created the path to the independent country. “We renew our determination for the unity, peace and prosperity of the country”.

“Allama Iqbal was an insightful poet and philosopher, and his thought and writings had profound impact over the subcontinent as well as the world, and created the spirit for freedom in Muslims,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

“His philosophy united the Muslims of Subcontinent and given them the dream of a separate homeland. We must renew our determination to give reality to the teachings of Iqbal,” he added.