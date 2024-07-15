Lahore Metro Bus service to remain suspended in THESE timings

LAHORE: The Metro Bus Service administration on Monday announced the schedule for the service in Lahore during Ashura, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Metro Bus Service in Lahore will operate from 6 am to 12 pm on 9th Muharram (Tuesday) and will be completely suspended after noon.

The service will not be available on the 10th Muharram (Wednesday). However, the Orange Line Train will continue operating as per routine on both days.

The Punjab Home Department has announced the suspension of mobile phone service in 21 districts of the province on 9 and Muharram, ARY News reported on Monday.

It included Muzaffargarh where the proposal for mobile phone suspension is forwarded for during 7th and 10th Muharram.

The mobile services will remain shut in sensitive areas of several cities including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Rajanpur and some other districts of upper Punjab.

Other districts where mobile phone services will remain available include Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and Lodhran.