web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lahore undergoes major administrative division with new tehsils

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In a significant administrative reshuffle, Lahore, the capital of Punjab, has been divided into new tehsils, bringing the total to 11, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The move aims to improve governance, financial systems, and public relief programs in the city, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the summary of the new tehsils.

According to the Board of Revenue’s official notification, Lahore District, previously comprising six tehsils, has now been reorganized into several tehsils with specific allocations of seats.

The new tehsils include Raiwind with 51 seats, Allama Iqbal Town with 19 seats, Nishtar with 42 seats, Model Town with 21 seats, Cantt with 35 seats, Sadar with 62 seats, Wagah with 62 seats, Shalimar, Ravi with 23 seats, and Lahore City with 23 seats.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.