Lahore undergoes major administrative division with new tehsils

LAHORE: In a significant administrative reshuffle, Lahore, the capital of Punjab, has been divided into new tehsils, bringing the total to 11, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The move aims to improve governance, financial systems, and public relief programs in the city, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the summary of the new tehsils.

According to the Board of Revenue’s official notification, Lahore District, previously comprising six tehsils, has now been reorganized into several tehsils with specific allocations of seats.

The new tehsils include Raiwind with 51 seats, Allama Iqbal Town with 19 seats, Nishtar with 42 seats, Model Town with 21 seats, Cantt with 35 seats, Sadar with 62 seats, Wagah with 62 seats, Shalimar, Ravi with 23 seats, and Lahore City with 23 seats.