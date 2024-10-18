Lawrence Bishnoi web series in the works

A web series on the life of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is reportedly in development with the title of “Lawrence – A Gangster Story.”

According to Indian media outlets, Noida-based producer Amit Jani has announced developing the series on the life of the notorious gangster currently serving a jail term in India’s Punjab.

The filmmaker has obtained approval for ‘Lawrence – A Gangster Story’ from the Indian Motion Pictures Association and will make the series under his banner, Fire Fox Film Production.

India Today, while citing sources, reported that the filmmaker plans to reveal more information, including the cast names after Diwali while the poster for the series will also be shared after the festivities.

Lawrence Bishnoi is widely known for sending death threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan and his gang has taken responsibility of the shooting outside the actor’s residence earlier this year.

Recently, the gangster took responsibility for the killing of Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique on October 12.

Baba Siddique’s friendship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a well-known and much-admired aspect of his life. The two shared a bond that transcended their respective fields, and their camaraderie was often seen as a testament to the power of friendship.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Bollywood actor’s security was tightened further after he received another threat from the Bishnoi gang members.

The gang sent a message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding INR5 crore from Salman Khan to settle his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The message read, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique (sic).”