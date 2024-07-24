LHC seeks response on Bushra Bibi’s plea of seeking cases details

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up the plea of former first lady, Bushra Bibi seeking details of cases registered against her.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh presided over the hearing. “Inform how many FIRs or inquiries are against Bushra Bibi,” the court demanded.

The LHC bench rejected the plea to not harass the petitioner. “Let the response come on July 26, then we will see this matter,” remarked Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh pointed out to the Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, “You did not make NAB a party in the petition.” In response, lawyer Ishtiaq A. Khan said, “Yes, I will make NAB a party.”

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh added, “Then this case will be heard by a division bench.”

Lawyer Ishtiaq A. Khan also mentioned, “There is a petition for illegal detention.” However, the Punjab government lawyer stated, “Then their matter is with NAB.”

The court has asked for a detailed report from all parties involved, including the Punjab government and adjourned the hearing.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra’s 7-day physical remand approved in Toshakhana case

Bushra Bibi is currently in jail, after she along with her husband were arrested in a new Toshakhana case.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.