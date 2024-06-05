Kangana Ranaut emerges victorious in electoral debut

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut emerged victorious from the Mandi constituency in her debut Lok Sabha elections.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, actor Kangana Ranaut, who contested from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, on the ticket of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triumphed over royal dynast Vikramaditya Singh, with a leading margin of 74,755 votes.

According to the details, the ‘Queen’ actor secured 5,37,022 votes against the Congress candidate, who polled 4,62,267 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to her landslide victory, the first-time contender said, “I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP.”

“This was my first election, and I want to thank the people of Mandi for believing in me. I assure them that I will work tirelessly for the development of Mandi,” Ranaut added.

“Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust,” she further expressed in an X post. “This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in prime minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi.”

