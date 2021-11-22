Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar corps commander

PESHAWAR: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday took over the charge as Corps Commander Peshawar, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handed over the command of Peshawar corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, the military’s media wing said.

Gen Faiz served as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before his new assignment. He was replaced by Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum who took the charge as the new spymaster on Nov 20.

On Oct 26, the prime minister notified the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new Director-General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Gen Faiz was appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar and Gen Anjum as the new ISI chief among other appointments announced by the military in a major reshuffle on Oct 6.

