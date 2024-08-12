Major reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: In a major reshuffle in bureaucracy, the Punjab government transferred and posted several Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across the province, ARY News reported.

According to notifications issued here, Syed Moosa Raza has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner Lahore, replacing Rafaqat Ali, who has been sent on a course.

Muhammad Waseem has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha. Nadeem Naseer has been made the new Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, replacing Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, who has been posted as Additional Secretary, Communication and Works Department.

Similarly, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur, has been sent for a course and he was replaced by Shafqatullah Mashhadi.

Sarosh Fatima Sherazi has been appointed Deputy Commissioner Khushab, replacing Zeeshan Shabir Ranjha, who is sent for a course, and as his replacement.

Earlier, in a major reshuffle in bureaucracy, the federal government transferred and posted several top officers of the centre

According to notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Hasanat Qureshi has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA). A 21-grade officer Hasanat Qureshi was serving as the financial advisor at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories.

Secretary National Heritage Hassan Nasir has been given additional charge of Secretary Information. Similarly, the services of Hasan Raza, a Police Service officer of Grade 20, have been given to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Mian Saeed Ahmed, a Police Service officer, has also been directed to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.