Malala Yousafzai to support Pakistan’s entertainment industry in future

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, who recently made her production debut with the Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Last of the Sea Women’, talked about her future plans, to support Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Speaking at the premiere of her debut production at the Toronto Film Festival, Malala Yousafzai vowed her support for the growth of Pakistan’s entertainment industry and said, “I’ve supported a Pakistani film in the past and I will continue to support all Pakistani artists whenever I get an opportunity.”

For the unversed, she served as an executive producer on Saim Sadiq’s directorial debut ‘Joyland’.

Yousafzai continued, “We all should [support Pakistan’s entertainment industry]; we have such amazing talent in Pakistan, we can cast our people be it as actors or directors, or we can show our support just by watching the local shows as an audience. In all these ways, we can help flourish our entertainment industry.”

“Amazing TV dramas and movies are being made in Pakistan, so we definitely have a lot of talent there,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Yousafzai’s production debut, ‘The Last of the Sea Women’, tells the compelling story of the matriarchal haenyeo community, whose members support themselves by fishing off South Korea’s Jeju island, using only wetsuits, masks, flippers, baskets and hooks.

The documentary premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this week and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from October 11.