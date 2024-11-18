‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ programme extended to 32 districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday extended ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ programme to 32 districts of the province.

The decision to extend the programme has been taken on directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The 10 new districts which have been added to the programme included Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Khushab.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf while chairing a progress review meeting in Lahore said that ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative aims to improve service delivery through trained representatives, providing a more efficient and citizen-friendly experience.

He said this program underscores the government’s commitment to accessible, transparent, and technology-driven public service delivery.

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ offers over 65 government services which citizens can now avail directly at their doorsteps, reducing the need to visit government offices ensuring greater convenience, especially for women, the elderly, and working professionals.

Previously, Dastak services were available in major districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sargodha. Citizens can also avail these services by calling the helpline at 1202.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz launches Kisan Card

Earlier on October 28, Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the ‘Kisan Card Programme’ in Hafizabad to provide critical financial support to small farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers can obtain loans of up to Rs 150,000 per crop season to purchase seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides using their Kisan Cards.

Speaking at the launch event in Hafizabad, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the initiative’s budget has been expanded to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000..

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that farmers with more than 25 acres of land would receive free tractors. The chief minister said that she would rent out agricultural equipment to farmers at no profit.