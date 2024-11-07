‘Mass Effect’ TV series in development at Amazon

A TV series based on ‘Mass Effect’, developer BioWare’s hit sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) franchise, is in the works at Amazon.

Daniel Casey, credited for the screenplay for “F9: The Fast Saga,” will write and executive produce the TV series adaption of the RPG game, according to a report by Variety.

Details about the plotline and cast of the ‘Mass Effect’ TV series have been kept in secret by Amazon.

While there had been reports about attempts to develop a feature film adapted from the game, the project never materialised.

First launched in 2007, ‘Mass Effect’ got rave reviews from fans and has since gotten three more games in the main series, with “Mass Effect: Andromeda” debuting in 2017.

The franchise was expanded with several mobile games along with an animated film, novels, comic books, and other media.

The story of the first three ‘Mass Effect’ RPGs revolves around Commander Shepard, a human soldier in the 22nd century, as he attempts to save humanity from a race of aliens known as the Reapers.

The story of the game was moved further into the future with 2017’s ‘Andromeda’ while introducing a new protagonist.

Developer BioWare is currently working on the fifth title of the game, which will be published by Electronic Arts.

Ari Arad, who is also executive producing the TV series, has previously produced adaptations of several games including “Borderlands,” “Uncharted,” and “Ghost in the Shell.”

Arad also served as an executive producer on “Iron Man,” “Ghost Rider,” and the 2006 “Blade” TV series.

The popular title has become the latest in a long line of games adopted into television series including “Minecraft,” “Fallout,” “Tomb Raider,” “Halo,” “The Last of Us,” “Resident Evil” and “The Witcher.”