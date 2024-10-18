Notify Mansoor Ali Shah as next CJP, Maulana Fazl ‘suggests’ PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised PML-N to notify Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the JUI-F head warned that any delay in notifying the next CJP could lead to further complications.

He emphasized the need for both the government and opposition to draft their proposals, with two separate drafts – one from the PPP and PML-N (government alliance) and another from the opposition.

This development came after two meetings between Rehman and PTI leaders, with the first meeting taking place in the National Assembly.

Yesterday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned of halting talks with the government on the proposed constitutional amendment draft amid ‘pressure’ on their members.

Talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said: “We are engaging with the government with absolute open-heartedness.”

Sadly, we are receiving reports of pressure being exerted on their members, and both PTI and BNP members are being intimidated.

“If these tactics continue, they will be compelled to stop negotiations,” cautioned Fazlur Rehman.

It important to note here that the government reached a full agreement on the formation of a permanent constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

Sources close to the development revealed that the bench will consist of seven permanent judges who cannot be removed, providing a stable judiciary for handling constitutional matters.

In addition to hearing constitutional petitions, these judges will also be able to preside over other types of cases, as per sources.

The Judiciary Commission will be granted authority to appoint these permanent judges, ensuring a structured and formal process for their selection.

Moreover, discussions include a proposal to abolish the involvement of the Supreme Court in electing members of the Chief Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP).