May 9 violence: Ata Tarar shares Samsam Bukhari’s alleged audio

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior, Attaullah Tarar on Monday shared an alleged leaked audio conversation of PTI leader Samsam Bukhari regarding May 9 violence.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, Ata Tarar said recent audios of Samsam Bukhari and Indian analyst, Major Gaurav Arya are clear evidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is the ‘main planner of May 9 incidents’.

In the alleged leaked audio of Samsam Bukhari shared by Ata Tarar, he was saying that PTI core committee decided to protest against Army.

The meeting was attended by Murad Saeed, Shehryar Afridi, Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mahmood and others.

The leaders gave directions that the ‘boss’ has ordered them to march toward Corps Commander’s House, but Shafqat Mahmood denied and said why should we protest against our institutions?, Samsam Bukhari can be heard in the alleged leaked audio.

Tarar also lauded Shafqat Mahmood and Samsam Bukhari for not attending the protest against army.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief victimized his political opponents especially PML-N leadership badly in his tenure.

He said if the PTI chief considers himself a revolutionary then he should face the environment whatever is in the jail.