Member of gang involved in Illegal currency business arrested

KARACHI: The law enforcement authorities on Friday conducted a raid and arrested a group involved in illegal currency business after recovering a hefty amount of US dollars, ARY News reported.

The FIA’s State Bank Circle in Karachi conducted an operation and arrested two accused including the manager.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the accused – identified as Shujauddin and Hussain – were arrested from the West Wharf Road branch of a private bank.

The FIA stated that the arrested accused Shujauddin was working as a bank manager in a private bank, the accused were involved in buying and selling currency illegally for several months.

The spokesman further said that during the raid, a substantial amount $10,000 have been recovered from the possession of the accused.