Met Office forecast cloudy, drizzling weather for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast a cloudy weather and likely drizzle or light rainfall in various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Karachi to experience gusty winds and cloudy weather in next 24 hours, according to weather report.

The city’s minimum temperature today recorded 30.5 Celsius and maximum temperature could remain between 33 to 35 Celsius, the Met Office said. Humidity in the air recorded 72 percent.

A windy weather prevailing in port city with winds from southwestern direction blowing with the speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Karachi residents finally got a reprieve from a prolonged heatwave last week as rain showers lashed various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also received rain with thunderstorm.