Met Office forecast rainfall in Punjab, KP from Sept 26

ISLAMABAD: Met office has forecast another spell of monsoon rainfall in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern parts of Sindh from September 26 to October 02.

Moist currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of country from 25Th September.

A westerly wave likely to approach the country on September 26 and under its influence rainfall is expected in Chitral, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Dir, Swat and Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from September 26 to 01st October, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Rainfall is also likely in Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal and other districts of Punjab from 26th September to 01st October, while in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar from 27th September to 1st October.

Most parts of Sindh will remain hot and dry, while rain with wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot and adjoining areas from 26th to 28th September.