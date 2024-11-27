Metro bus service restored in Islamabad, Rawalpindi after PTI protest

Metro bus service has been restored in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, after being shut down for four days.

The bus service was closed down due to security concerns raised due to the protest announced by the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The district administration had ordered the closure of the service to prevent any untoward incident.

In Rawalpindi part of the bus service, there were also some track restoration work being done, which also caused the closure of the service.

In Rawalpindi, Metro bus was not operational from November 28 to December 1. In Islamabad, it remained closed from IJP to Pak Secretariat and from Saddar Station to Faizabad.

However, now the Metro bus service has been fully restored, all the way from Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat.

