Michael B. Jordan’s new horror film Sinners drops first trailer

Michael B Jordan is back on screen in a chilling new horror film, Sinners, directed by his longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler.

The movie’s first official trailer has just been released, giving fans a glimpse into the eerie and mysterious world inspired by Southern history and folklore.

Michael B Jordan, known for his roles in Creed and Black Panther, plays identical twins in Sinners, a film that dives deep into supernatural elements and hoodoo culture.

The trailer teases a gripping storyline filled with dark secrets, eerie settings, and a haunting atmosphere that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ryan Coogler, who has worked with Michael B. Jordan on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, shared how personal Sinners is to him.

“Each time I make a film, I want it to feel personal, and this one is no different,” Coogler said.

The director revealed that Sinners was inspired by his own ancestral roots, particularly his connection to Mississippi through his late uncle James.

The Sinners trailer offers a first look at Michael B Jordan’s powerful dual performance, bringing his characters to life in a way that feels both intense and emotional.

Ryan Coogler has once again teamed up with his trusted crew, including production designer Hannah Beachler, costume designer Ruth Carter, and composer Ludwig Goransson, to create a visually stunning and authentic experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of Sinners is its deep research into hoodoo culture, which plays a crucial role in the supernatural elements of the film.

Coogler and his team ensured accuracy by consulting experts and visiting real locations, including B.B. King’s club in Indianola, Mississippi.

With its rich storytelling, haunting music, and Michael B Jordan’s compelling performance, Sinners is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated horror films of the year.

The trailer has already sparked excitement, and fans can’t wait to see Jordan and Coogler’s latest collaboration come to life on the big screen.