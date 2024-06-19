Mild earthquake jolts Karachi

KARACHI: A 3.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi and its surrounding areas on the evening of Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The moderate earthquake had a depth of 42 kilometres with the epicentre located 32 kilometres southwest of Karachi, according to NSMC.

The authorities have not yet received any reports of damage of injuries from any part of Karachi.

Earlier today, tremors of jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and capital city of Islamabad.

The NSMC reported 4.7 magnitude earthquake with 98 kilometers depth and epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan.

Moderate intensity earthquake tremors were reported in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat and adjoining region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tremors were also reported in Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra districts and Hazara division in KP.