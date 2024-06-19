web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A 3.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi and its surrounding areas on the evening of Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The moderate earthquake had a depth of 42 kilometres with the epicentre located 32 kilometres southwest of Karachi, according to NSMC.

The authorities have not yet received any reports of damage of injuries from any part of Karachi.

Earlier today, tremors of jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and capital city of Islamabad.

Read more: Moderate earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

The NSMC reported 4.7 magnitude earthquake with 98 kilometers depth and epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan.

Moderate intensity earthquake tremors were reported in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat and adjoining region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tremors were also reported in Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra districts and Hazara division in KP.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.