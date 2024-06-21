web analytics
Minor girl dies due to stray dog attack in Sindh

GHOTKI: A heartbreaking incident was reported from Ghotki where a 7-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog and allegedly due to a lack of proper medical treatment and vaccination at the local hospital, ARY News reported on Friday.

The family of the deceased girl claimed that she was taken to the Civil Hospital in an injured state but was sent home without getting the necessary vaccination against rabies.

The family of the girl asserted that the injured minor girl lost her life due to lack of vaccination and incomplete treatment at the hospital.

In an attempt to cover up their negligence, the hospital staff reportedly administered the vaccine to the family members after the death of the girl.

The hospital staff claimed that the parents were vaccinated as a precaution due to the presence of fingernail marks on the girl’s body.

The parents have demanded action against those responsible, demanding to take notice from the higher authorities for the negligence of the hospital administration and the non-availability of timely treatment facilities.

