CM Maryam announces minority card

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz announced minority cards for welfare of deserving families across the province.

Addressing a ceremony related to Hindu festival Diwali in Lahore, CM Maryam Nawaz termed minorities as a crown of her head. She emphasized deep respect and commitment to the welfare of minority community

The chief minister said that the Punjab government will launch minority cards for deserving families on 20th of December across the province.

Greeting Hindu community on the eve of Diwali, CM Maryam Nawaz also announced Rs 150,000 for 1400 families each as a gift.

Earlier on Monday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the ‘Kisan Card Programme’ in Hafizabad to provide critical financial support to small farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers can obtain loans of up to Rs 150,000 per crop season to purchase seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides using their Kisan Cards.

Speaking at the launch event in Hafizabad, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the initiative’s budget has been expanded to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000.

She said that applicants can send their ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number for registration. She announced to provide free laser leveler to farmers who cultivate wheat from 12.5 to 25 acres.

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that farmers with more than 25 acres of land would receive free tractors. The chief minister said that she would rent out agricultural equipment to farmers at no profit.