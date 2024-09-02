Mohammad Zubair opens up on joining PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair opened up on joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that discussions are still underway on his potential move to join Imran Khan’s party.

Speaking at ARY News programme “Khabar”, Mohammad Zubair said that no final decision has been made; however, he admitted that the discussions are underway.

When asked if he would join the PTI once Imran Khan is released, Mohammad Zubair responded, “I think we should just wait and see”.

He said that the PTI is currently facing difficulties due to their founder being in jail.

The former governor of Sindh said that the ‘false’ cases against PTI should be quashed. He also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to inquire into the May 9 riots.

“There should be a judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents and the prosecution must look into the cases. These sort of incidents (May 9 riots) should not be used for political gain,” Mohammad Zubair added.

Read More: Mohammad Zubair wants to join PTI: Raoof Hassan

It may be noted here that PTI Spokesman Raoof Hassan said that former Sindh Governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) dissident Mohammad Zubair wants to join the Imran Khan-led party.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Raoof Hassan said that former President Arif Alvi had sent a message that Muhammad Zubair was interested in joining the PTI.

“If Muhammad Zubair is interested in joining the PTI, the PTI founder PTI will make a final decision,” Raoof Hassan added.

The PTI spokesman said that those who left the party during difficult times would hardly be welcomed back in the PTI ranks.