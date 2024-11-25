Mohammed Siraj sparks dating rumours with Mahira Sharma

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj sparked dating rumours with TV actress Mahira Sharma after his reaction to her Instagram post went viral.

Sharma became a household name in the Indian TV industry after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Mahira Sharma has also featured in several shows including the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and has also acted in the Punjabi movie ‘Lehmberginni.’

The Indian TV actress often posts her glamorous photos to her Instagram account.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she was seen posing in a black-traditional outfit.

While fans of the Indian TV actress were impressed by her beauty who lauded her style choice, it was a surprising reaction from Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj which caught the attention of social media users.

Siraj also liked her photos, leaving fans speculating that the two shared some kind of connection.

On the work front, Mahira Sharma recently featured in a music video titled ‘Without You’ sung by Ali Brothers.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets apiece as India hammered Australia by 295 runs in the first AUS v IND test at Perth Stadium.

Australia were bowled out for 238 after tea on day four, paceman Harshit Rana wrapping up the fourth innings by clean-bowling keeper Alex Carey for 36 to secure India’s 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After electing to bat on a seaming first day, India were all out for 150 before fighting back to dismiss Australia for 104 courtesy of a Bumrah five-fer.

Dual centurions Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal lifted the tourists to 487-6 declared, setting a massive fourth-innings target of 534 for the hosts in the first AUS v IND Test.