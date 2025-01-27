Mohammed Siraj, Zanai Bhosle react to dating rumours

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle‘s granddaughter Zanai sparked dating rumours after two were snapped together at her birthday party.

The viral photo from the celebrations showed the two engaged in a candid conversation, leading to speculations that they shared some kind of romantic connection.

Both Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj have now responded to reports about their relationship.

Zanai, who follows her grandmother Asha Bhosle in singing career, took reshared their photo to Instagram Stories as she called the Indian cricket bhai (brother).

Zanai Bhosle wrote in the caption of her post, “Mere Pyaare Bhai (My sweet brother).”

Reacting to the post, Mohammed Siraj wrote, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein. (Nobody is like my sister, I don’t want to live without her. Just like the moon and stars, my sister is one of a kind).”

It is worth noting here that Zanai Bhosle recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in a star-studded event which had participation from several Indian cricketers and celebrities from Bollywood.

Her grandmother Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, actor Abhay Verma, Ayesha Khan and Shreyas Iyer were among the attendees of the birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been left out of the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, a decision which has been met with criticism from former Indian cricketers.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had earlier raised concerns about India’s bowling depth as Siraj was left out the squad while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not fully fit to bowl.

Pathan was of the view that playing four spinners in Dubai might not be a viable option and India could have picked Mohammed Siraj as a backup pacer.