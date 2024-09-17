NIH gets technical report of sixth Monkeypox case in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday received technical report of the sixth Monkeypox case detected in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources the report compiled by Border Health Services stated that 44-year-old Farooq, a resident of Punjab’s Gujrat, reached Pakistan from Riyadh on September 14.

The patient was isolated over suspected signs of monkeypox after screening. After the test result, monkeypox virus was confirmed in the man, while testing of his family was underway, the sources within NIH said.

Its important to note here Pakistan has reported six case of monkeypox including, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

What is Monkeypox virus?

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.