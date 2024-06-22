‘My history is American history…’: Morgan Freeman ‘detests’ Black History Month

American legend Morgan Freeman isn’t a fan of Black History Month; says he does not believe in the mere idea.

In a new interview with a foreign-based publication, iconic actor-producer Morgan Freeman, who previously dubbed the annual celebration every February an ‘insult’ to history, maintained that he strongly ‘detests’ the idea.

“I detest it,” he said. “The mere idea of it. You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right.”

He continued to emphasize, “My history is American history. It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep.”

The veteran, who is currently promoting his American Civil War-era series ‘The Gray House’, which he executive produced with Kevin Costner and Lori McCreary, connected the stance with the upcoming project and added, “If you don’t know your past, if you don’t remember it, you are bound to repeat it.”

In the end, Freeman discussed the series saying, “It’s so wide-ranging. There are so many people in the series because we are acknowledging they were there. If you can do that, if you are given space to do that, bravo. It didn’t just happen to one group of people.”

Notably, the eight-part historic series ‘Gray House’ opened at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival last week.

