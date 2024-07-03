Morgan Freeman did not declare support for Trump

American actor Morgan Freeman did not announce his support for Donald Trump ahead of November’s presidential election, contrary to social media posts promoting the narrative in late June.

One June 25 post on X that gathered more than 58,000 “likes” says: “BREAKING: Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman just said he thinks a second Trump presidency would be good for the country. What’s Your Reaction?”

But a spokesperson for Freeman said to Reuters in an email, “Morgan Freeman never stated he was supporting Trump.”

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Morgan Freeman announced his support for Trump in June 2024 and a spokesperson for Freeman said the actor never made such a statement.