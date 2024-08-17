PM Shehbaz directs pre-emptive measures to prevent spread of Mpox

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the health department to take pre-emptive measures and strict surveillance to prevent the spread of Mpox in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister passed these directives while chairing an emergency meeting today to discuss the rising concerns of Mpox in the country. the meeting was also attended by top health officials of the health and other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbbaz said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared a public health emergency in the wake of Mpox.

He directed the concerned authorities to make the screening system effective at airports, seaports, and borders. The prime minister also directed Border Health Services to maintain tight surveillance and constant situational monitoring.

He also passed directives to start an effective and comprehensive awareness campaign in this regard.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz directed the National Command and Operations Center to keep a vigilant eye on the Mpox situation and ensure the availability of all necessary equipment for testing.

The participants of the were informed that a man in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been tested positive for Mpox virus. The affected person just returned to Pakistan as he was based abroad for work. The affected person has been quarantined and is out of danger.

It was also briefed that there is no local transmission of Mpox in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz directed all federal agencies to take pre-emptive measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The prime minister said that he would take weekly briefings on the situation to make sure that all required precautions are being taken to safeguard public health.

The prime minister directed to improve coordination with provincial governments, and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has said that only one case of Mpox has recently been detected in Pakistan

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the person who travelled from the gulf region was tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the detection led to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures on the airports. He said screening process has been activated at the airports.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said this virus transmits through contact and mostly fever and pain related medicines are used by the patients. He said only in case of deterioration in situation, anti-viral drugs are administered. He said there is no need to be panic as the mortality rate is low.