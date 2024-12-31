Murad Ali Shah visits to inspect KB Feeder water project work

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Kalri Baghar (KB) feeder to inspect work on the water supply project for Karachi.

Lining work of 38-mile-long KB feeder has recently started under the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme commonly known as K-IV.

Murad Ali Shah said that the project will ensure enhanced water supply of 9,800 cusecs to Karachi for meeting water needs of the provincial capital.

Currently, KB Feeder is not carrying flows as per its designed discharge of 9,100 cusecs and usually carries 7,600 cusecs of water.

“The World Bank providing assistance for the project,” Sindh’s chief minister said.

Commenting on the chronic water shortage problem, chief minister said that not a single drop of the water of Sindh’s share allowed to be reduced.

The KB Feeder canal takes off from Kotri Barrage ends in Thatta to feed Keenjhar Lake, the potential principal source of water for Karachi.

The project was conceived by the Sindh irrigation department in order to conserve water in KB Feeder so that it could be provided for K-IV.

Out of the total Rs39 billion cost of the project, the federal and Sindh governments would share 50-50pc cost, according to officials.