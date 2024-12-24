Murree receives first snowfall of winter season

Murree on Monday received first snowfall of 2024 winter season, lowering the temperature in the hill station.

The hill station recorded a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celsius and a maximum of eight degrees Celsius.

In anticipation of a surge in tourist traffic due to the snowfall, the City Traffic Police has implemented comprehensive measures to prevent congestion.

Approximately 200 traffic wardens have been deployed to manage the expected influx of vehicles and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Murree, Mughees Ahmad Hashmi, assured that strict adherence to directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Inspector General of Police, and the Additional Inspector General of Traffic Police would be enforced.

To manage traffic efficiently, certain roads, including View Fourth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, will operate on a one-way system during the snowfall. Additionally, areas around Habib Bank, General Post Office (GPO) Chowk, Cecil Hotel, and Bank Road to Girls Degree College have been designated as parking-free zones to reduce congestion.