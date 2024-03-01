NA session underway to elect speaker, deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session is underway to elect new speaker and deputy speaker amid protest by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is chairing the session till a new speaker is elected.

The voting process is conducted through a secret ballot, with the candidate receiving the majority of votes being elected as the new speaker of the House.

Once the elections for the speaker are held Ashraf would swear in the newly-elected custodian of the House.

After the oath-taking, the new speaker will then take charge of the house forthwith. Ashraf will, subsequently, step down from his position.

The new speaker will conduct the election of the deputy speaker immediately after taking charge.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), President, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly on behalf of PML-N, and Bilawal Bhutto has nominated Ghulam Mustafa Shah as the candidate for Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on behalf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Aamir Dogar for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly, while PTI’s Junaid Khan will contest for the post of Deputy Speaker.