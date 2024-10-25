NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Bahrain

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body responsible for issuing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to Pakistani nationals living or planning to travel abroad, including to Bahrain.

This document allows Pakistani citizens to travel to Pakistan without needing a visa if they hold dual nationality. However, a passport number is required to apply for the smart NICOP for the first time.

For better management purposes, NADRA has categorised countries into two zones, Zone A and Zone B, each with a different fee structure and Canada falls under Zone A, along with several other countries.

NICOP fee

The standard fee for a new Smart NICOP is US$20, but if you apply online or using a mobile app, the urgent and executive fees are $30 and $40, respectively.

In Pakistan, the standard category NICOP price is Rs5,620 as of October 2024, while the urgent fee is Rs8,440. NADRA additionally provides its clients with the executive category. The cost for the executive category is Rs11,25.