Naegleria claims another life in Karachi as tally rises to 5

The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed another life in Karachi, pushing the tally to five this year, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the Sindh Health Department.

According to the health department, a 19-year-old resident of East district in Karachi was admitted to hospital for the last 12 days due to severe symptoms, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.

The youngman breath his last after illness of 12 days. The latest death brings total tally to 5 in Sindh including four in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

In June, the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory after increasing cases of brain-eating amoeba; Naegleria fowleri.

According to the advisory, cases and deaths due to Naegleria have been reported in Pakistan since 2008. The advisory stated that brain-eating amoeba cases are being reported from various cities, including Karachi.

Symptoms of Naegleria include high fever, headache, vomiting, and neck stiffness, the advisory noted. At the final clinical stage, the virus can lead to coma, the advisory NIH warned.

The water supply department is advised to ensure the prescribed amount of chlorine is added to the water. The advisory highlighted that inadequate chlorine levels in water, especially during high temperatures, can cause Naegleria.