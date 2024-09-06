Karsaz accident suspect gets bail after being pardoned by victims’ family

KARACHI: A sessions court in Karachi on Friday granted bail to prime suspect Natasha Danish in Karsaz traffic accident case after an out-of-court settlement was reached with the victims’ family, ARY News reported on Friday.

Suspect Natasha Danish was booked and arrested for recklessly driving an SUV and killing a man and his daughter in an accident on Aug 19.

While pronouncing the order on Friday, the court allowed the bail plea in view of an out-of-court settlement reached by the applicants with the legal heirs of the traffic accident deceased.

The court granted bail to Natasha in the sum of Rs100,000 surety. The session judge also approved bail of Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime suspect in the Karsaz accident case.

A copy of the affidavit has been obtained by ARY News which reads, “We have reached a settlement and have forgiven the accused. We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate.”

The family submitted that they had no objection if the suspects were granted bail and released from prison in the present case.

The certificate also mentions that the accident was not “intentional” and that the heirs have “forgiven” the accused without any pressure.

“We have given this no-objection certificate without any pressure. What we have said in the affidavit is absolutely correct,” the affidavit read.

The families have further affirmed that the statements made in the affidavit are accurate.

The accident

A young woman and her father were killed when the suspect’s SUV crashed into multiple vehicles on Karsaz road on August 19.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Aamna and her 60-year-old father, Imran. Another person injured in the accident remains in critical condition.

FIRs

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19.

The police registered another case against Karsaz accident suspect after her medical reports confirmed that she was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).

As per the FIR, Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred.

