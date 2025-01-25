Nauru introduces citizenship by investment program

Nauru has launched the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program (NECRCP), a unique initiative combining economic development with climate protection.

The announcement was made during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) held in Baku, alongside the introduction of the NECRCP Act 2024.

The citizenship program allows applicants to gain citizenship by making direct contributions to Nauru’s Treasury Fund, with applications processed within three to four months. Successful candidates will enjoy visa-free travel to 89 countries, including the UAE and the United Kingdom, though the European Union is excluded.

The program’s funds will be directed towards projects designed to strengthen the country’s resilience to climate challenges.

Citizenship program eligibility and requirements:

For citizenship program, the applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a clean background, and prove their source of funds. They must also complete a mandatory interview and swear an Oath of Allegiance. Dependents, such as spouses, children under 30, and elderly parents, can also be included in applications.

Fees and investment of citizenship program:

Contribution requirements: USD 105,000 for single applicants USD 110,000 for families of up to four USD 115,000 for families of five or more USD 15,000 per additional sibling of the applicant or spouse

Application fees: Application fees: From USD 25,000 to USD 30,000, depending on family size Due diligence fees: USD 10,000 for the main applicant, with USD 7,500 for dependents over 16 Passport fee: USD 500 per passport



A single citizenship program applicant will spend USD 140,500, while a family of four will require a total investment of USD 155,000.

Read More: Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Program: A Gateway to EU Citizenship

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program has also been launched, which offers high-net-worth individuals and their families a unique opportunity to obtain citizenship in a European Union (EU) country.