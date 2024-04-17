33.9 C
Nawaz advised to separate government, PML-N party offices

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated consultations with senior PML-N leaders to re-activate the party, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Sharif has been advised to separate the government and party offices including central and provincial presidents and secretary generals of the party, according to reliable PML-N sources.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif has been advised to hold the party’s presidential office again and also change the secretary general. “The decision about other party offices except the president and secretary general, should be taken later”.

Nawaz Sharif likely to hold meetings with the party’s divisional and district presidents soon and if the majority of them supported the proposal, he will summon the PML-N General Council’s session to introduce change in major offices of the party, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been the PML-N’s supreme leader, has also directed the party leadership to focus on Punjab instead of the Centre, sources added. “We could only go to the next election after delivering in the province,” he has said.

The decision of dichotomy between the party and government offices will not be implemented immediately over Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as she holds the senior vice president’s party office, which will come under consideration later.

