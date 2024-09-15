‘Nawaz Sharif likely to meet Fazlur Rehman’

ISLAMABAD: The government has once again initiated contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with a possible meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the JUI-F leader on the horizon, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting PML-N sources.

Sources revealed that the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting could take place at any time today.

PML-N insiders suggest that Nawaz Sharif intends to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence regarding several important issues related to constitutional amendments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government failed to take Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief into confidence on constitutional amendments.

Sources close to the development revealed that the matters between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government have not been settled on the constitutional amendments, while PTI has also contacted the JUI-F chief.

Sources claimed that the PTI delegation is also expected to meet with Maulana later today.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials.