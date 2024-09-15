web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Nawaz Sharif likely to meet Fazlur Rehman’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The government has once again initiated contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with a possible meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the JUI-F leader on the horizon, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting PML-N sources.

Sources revealed that the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting could take place at any time today.

PML-N insiders suggest that Nawaz Sharif intends to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence regarding several important issues related to constitutional amendments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government failed to take Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief into confidence on constitutional amendments.

Sources close to the development revealed that the matters between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government have not been settled on the constitutional amendments, while PTI has also contacted the JUI-F chief.

Sources claimed that the PTI delegation is also expected to meet with Maulana later today.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.