Ex-PTI minister records statement in NCA £190m case

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal recorded her statement in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal (Al-Qadir Trust Case), ARY News reported.

The former minister said in her statement that she appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer in May 2023.

According to Zubaida Jalal statement, she was present in a cabinet meeting in 2019 where a sealed envelope was presented by Shehzad Akbar, containing information about £190 million. She stated that the matter was not discussed in the meeting and the cabinet members were also not briefed about it.

Zubeida Jalal also revealed that Shehzad Akbar had mentioned that the amount was transferred illegally to the UK and that the National Crime Agency had asked the government of Pakistan that the amount will be returned to Pakistan.

Jalal said that the cabinet member were told that the matter was highly confidential and however cabinet members had objected that they were not briefed on the issue.

In her statement, Zubeida Jalal also mentioned that the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan had also supported the approval of the additional agenda item.

The investigation officer showed two documents, one with the Prime Minister’s note and the other marked “confidential”, she added.

Zubeida Jalal’s statement was recorded amidst objections from the PTI lawyers, who argued that the prosecution was trying to influence her testimony.

The Deputy Prosecutor General, Muzaffar Abbasi, responded that he was only guiding the witness and that it was her right to provide information.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.