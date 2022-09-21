Viral video: Neha Kakkar compared to Dhinchak pooja after live performance

Indian singer Neha Kakkar is being brutally trolled by netizens over her recent viral video of a live performance.

Being one of the top singers in the country, in addition to a huge amount of love from her fanbase, Kakkar often becomes the target of online trolls as well. A similar incident took place earlier this week when the singer enthralled the concert-goers with live vocals.

A short video from the event doing rounds on social media sees the ‘Kaala Chashma’ singer performing live for the crowd in a not-so-melodious voice. Kakkar sang one of her own tracks ‘Manali Trance’ from the Bollywood movie ‘The Shaukeens’ (2014).

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIS / Shit Indians Say (@shitindianssay)

The video soon went viral on social media and Neha Kakkar was massively trolled by netizens for her unimpressive singing abilities. While several questioned her excessive use of autotune for her songs, others were blunt enough to straight away compare her to YouTuber Pooja Jain – popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja.

Have a look at what netizens have to say about Kakkar.

I can never stop cringing over this

ye neha kakkar k gane ek din meri maut ka karan banege, (Neha Kakkar’s songs will be the cause of my death one day)

Dekha bachpan mein polio na pilane ka nateeja, (This happens when you don’t get polio vaccination in childhood)

When u run out of autotune

Absence of autotune

Dhinchak Pooja 2.0

In an earlier conversation with a media portal, Kakkar addressed the online trolls questioning her emotional vulnerability, when she said, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all!”

“For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

