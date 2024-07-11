NEPRA approves massive hike in fixed charges on power bills

Following the approval of massive hike in power tariff, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the imposition of fixed charges up to Rs 1,000 on domestic consumers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, NEPRA has approved the imposition and increase of fixed charges starting from July 1, 2024.

Domestic users will see new fixed charges based on their monthly consumption: Rs 200 for 301 to 400 units, Rs 400 for 401 to 500 units, Rs 600 for 501 to 600 units, Rs 800 for 601 to 700 units, and Rs 1,000 for consumption exceeding 700 units.

For industrial consumers, NEPRA has sanctioned a 184 percent increase in monthly fixed charges, while commercial electricity consumers will face a 150 percent rise.

Meanwhile, the agricultural tube well customers will experience a 100 percent hike in their monthly fixed charges.

Specifically, monthly fixed charges for industrial customers will rise from Rs 440 to Rs 1,250. For commercial customers, fixed charges will increase from Rs 500 to Rs 1,250. Agricultural tube well customers will see their fixed charges double from Rs 200 to Rs 400.