Saturday, December 28, 2024
New US Govt interested in Pakistan’s nukes, missile program: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the upcoming US administration has no interest in the PTI’s founder but they have interest in Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“You are being sieged, we could not shut out eyes,” addressing a gathering here, former federal minister said.

“No one can bury someone in politics,” he said. “The talks between the government and the PTI must be successful,” Saad Rafique emphasized.

He said the people like Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Dr. Malik Baloch, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chaudhry Nisar should sit together and must find a way out of this menace.

